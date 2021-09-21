Local church offering series on grief

GERING - Christ the King Catholic Church will be offering “The Journey of Grief” program in October and November.

The “Journey of Grief” is a seven session program designed to aid the healing process of grief. Meetings will include information and discussion.

Discussion will be based on Doug Manning’s video series, “The Journey of Grief.” His presentation about the grief journey is captured in a personal way with practical advice. Sit with others who are grieving as he discusses the elements of the grief experience, the important aspects of a healthy approach to grieving and what grief companions can do to be a helpful part of the journey.

Sessions will be held each Sunday in October, beginning Oct. 3, and in November, ending on Nov. 21, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 18th & N Street.

Attendees are asked to come to the west doors of the education center and face masks will be available.