Grocery Article::1

The importance of local grocery stores
By CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Star-Herald
For communities in the Nebraska Panhandle, easy access to a grocery store can mean the difference between a short drive and a day trip when it comes to acquiring fresh food. In Bayard, for example, the city has been without such a store since March 5, when Bayard Grocery closed down.
“It’s one of those things you hear about and think its going to happen, but when it does it finally hits you,” Twin City Development’s community development director Michelle Coolidge said.
Coolidge was contacted by the former owner of the Bayard store when he knew he’d be closing. The store had been in Bayard for more than 15 years, and Coolidge said the owner knew it would be a difficult task to sell a grocery store in a small community.
He had been talking about retiring for a while, and while finances “were not the primary concern,” Coolidge said, the impact of the coronavirus had certainly not helped. For the last several months, a group of community members in Bayard have been working on the proper documentation to start something new in the grocery store’s stead. Different options for how the store would be run are still being considered, Coolidge said.
In the interim, the locals’ need for fresh foods have been supplied by the local convenience stores. Bayard’s Dollar General store, Coolidge said, greatly increased their inventory, and the local Bayard Tiger Paws convenience store “really stepped up and started carrying things they weren’t before” such as more produce options.
In smaller communities, the grocery stores take great pride in serving their cities. “We’re here, we’re available, and we get you what you want,” Chappell Super Foods owner Leonard Littlejohn said. “It’s our town store. It’s Chappell’s store, not Leonard’s store.” Chappell once had three groceries, Littlejohn said, and now it just has his. There are no big-brand convenience stores in Chappell, and Littlejohn said that’s a good thing. Larger stores, he said, don’t care as much about the community as local ones do.
The majority of the store’s customers come from the town itself, he said, though there are still several customers who shop there before heading home to Sidney. The larger community almost forced Chappell’s drug store to relocate, but Littlejohn was among the community members who helped keep the valuable resource in Chappell, “because it’s our town pharmacy.”
In larger cities, local grocery stores have become hubs for services the community needs. In Scottsbluff, the Main Street Market, part of the Panhandle Co-op franchise, is routinely able to deliver its goods to customers, retail division manager Eric King said. The one major challenge the business has, he said, is sometimes acquiring the groceries from the warehouses. “All major warehouses are having difficulties with getting certain products and what those products are is constantly changing,” he said.
The Panhandle Co-op franchise began around 80 years ago and has since expanded to a trio of locations in Scottsbluff, Kimball and Torrington. The former in particular, King said, draws in customers not just because of the service it provides, but because of its location among a larger city. “Some of the smaller towns around us, when they need to do more than just grocery shopping, they might come into Scottsbluff and hit all the stores they need to hit,” King said. “It’s never, not been this way.”
Kimball in particular has the possibility to expand in popularity, King said, thanks to potential new business opportunities like missile silo contracts and a new racetrack and casino. As business opportunities rise, so too does population, and therefore the number of people who would need to visit a grocery store would increase as well.
Still, King said all of the locations are commonly used by shoppers from communities throughout the area. “This is a Panhandle co-op,” he said. “It’s not just Scottsbluff.”