Guest Columnist for 09-09

Examining Invermectin

By RWPC Family Medicine and Internal Medicine Clinic Physicians

As the adult primary care providers of Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, we again write to you with a new concern. We are fielding more questions and requests regarding the use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of Covid 19. At this time we are not finding sufficient evidence to support the use of ivermectin against Covid 19.

Ivermectin is an anitparsitic drug used orally in humans against a few parasitic infections that don’t exist in our area, and topical preparations can be used against scabies and head lice. It also has veterinary preparations that are used for a variety of animal parasitic infections. Like all pharmaceutical treatment medications it may have some side effects including itching, rash, fever, headaches, body aches, eye inflammation, and liver inflammation to mention a few. While it’s generally well tolerated when used for appropriate indications, its use is not risk free.