h-family album-BPW scholarship 3 PHOTOS

HONORS
Three awarded BPW scholarships
Three seniors, Madison Walker, Jaden Schumacher and Kyla Knight, all Scotts Bluff County graduates, have been named recipients of scholarships valued at $500 each by the Monument Business and Professional Women of Gering.
Kyla Knight, recipient of the “The Voice of the Working Woman” Scholarship, participated in a myriad of activities while attending Gering High School. These include National Honor Society, LEO Club, KEY Club, volleyball, track, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, GGAA, Student Advisory Committee, Harmony, musicals, dance team, and Friends of Rachel Club. Kyla will be attending Chadron State College in the fall where she plans to earn a degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Kory and Russ Knight of Gering.
Madison Walker is one of two recipients of the “Irene Hehnke/Audra Williams Memorial Scholarship.” Madison, a recent GHS graduate was involved in several activities including National Honor Society vice president, senior class vice president, KEY Club, LEO Club, HOSA, speech, softball, band, Harmony, Tri M Music Honorary president, FFA and Friend of Rachel’s Club. Madison received recognition by the Lincoln Journal Star as an All-State Academic in softball and a Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference All-Academic Team member in softball. Madison plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and work toward a career as a physical therapist. Madison is the daughter of Ron and Micki Walker.
Jaden Schumacher is the second recipient of the “Irene Hehnke/Audra Williams Memorial Scholarship.” Jaden is a recent graduate of Mitchell High School where he managed to be fully involved in both school and community activities including: cross country, track, football, basketball, choir, band, musicals, FBLA, and National Honor Society, as well as being a volunteer for the Festival of Hope, Regional West Medical Center and St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Jaden plans to attend Regis University in Denver, Colorado, where he will work toward the goal of becoming a pharmacist.
All three of these outstanding graduates were honored at the Monument Business and Professional Women’s May 18 scholarship banquet held at the Gering Civic Center.