Harms letter to the editor Run 10-11

For the past several years I have observed our city council, it is evident that we need council members who are visionary and can lead our city into the future. Dr. Jordan Colwell, who is running for the city council, has denoted that he is interested in our cities growth for the future. In visiting with Dr. Colwell, I have found him to be bright and articulate and has a vision for our community. He will focus on economic development, investing in our infrastructure, safety of our citizens and being accessible to the people who live in our community. Dr. Colwell is also interested in long range planning for our city so we can start to move our community into the future. He has an interest in helping our local businesses grow at and at the same time attract new business to our city.