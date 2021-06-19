Harrison's Cowboy Culture Night::1

The evening will start with a meal as local entertainers take the stage. Following the dinner, the three entertainers will perform for 30 minutes. Between each performance, Hughson will invite local ranchers and farmers to share stories about their heritage.

Aside from the entertainment, Hughson said she is excited to highlight local agricultural heritage.

“The big thing that I’m really excited about is some of the local ranchers are going to be having some of their ranch items important to their heritage on display,” she said.

Hughson said she hopes the event attracts families as the entertainers and locals use cowboy poetry and the cowboy-style of songwriting to tell the stories that happen every day on the ranch.

“There’s a lot of humor, there’s a lot of sentiment and a lot of things that go on,” she said. “Just being able to tell those stories and keep that culture alive for the younger people who maybe don’t have a connection to it is important.”

While final preparations are made for the event, Rempp said the organizers hope to expand the event in the future.