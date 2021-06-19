Harrison's Cowboy Culture Night::1

COMMUNITY
Honoring area’s cowboys
Harrison community club hosts Cowboy Culture Night June 26.
By LAUREN BRANT
Star-Herald
Farmers and ranchers played a pivotal role in settling the Nebraska Panhandle. Their families continue to carry on the hard work of growing crops and raising livestock as they provide a living for their families and support Nebraska’s economy. To celebrate the cowboy culture, the Harrison community club is hosting Cowboy Culture Night June 26. It’s planned to be an annual event.
As a musician and poetry writer, Tami Hughson has attended cowboy poetry gatherings and wanted to bring that opportunity to the community.
“I’ve always had a great time at them and I thought it was a great way to experience the stories that really bring the ranching and cowboy culture to life for the audience,” she said.
She brainstormed the idea in her classroom with a parent and custodian during a conversation about what there is to do in Harrison.
“I said, ‘You know what would be cool, and would fit our demographic and would be fun for everybody, is to do a cowboy poetry night,’” she said.
Through her attendance at poetry gatherings, Hughson had connections to cowboy poets and artists. After setting the date, Hughson contacted the Ramblin’ Rangers, Yvonne Hollenbeck and Robert Dennis who all were free to perform in the evening event.
The Ramblin’ Rangers are a husband and wife duo, sharing their experiences on the range through music. Brad and BonnieJo Exton are retired rangers from the Black Hills of South Dakota who use music to honor the western way of life. Their performances include blended harmonies as they share their experiences working as rangers in the forests, parks and monuments.
Hollenbeck is a South Dakota ranch wife. She lives on a Clearfield area ranch where her husband, Glen raises Angus beef cattle and registered quarter horses. Her poetry shares insights into her life from putting up hay, feeding a crew, to helping with the livestock and paying the bills.
Dennis is a cowboy rancher from South Dakota who operates the family cattle ranch where he was raised. As a poet and singer, he performs both personal work and classics.
Kerri Rempp, the director of Discover Northwest Nebraska, said the event will be a good addition.
“It’s a nice addition to what we offer here in northwestern Nebraska,” she said. “We have a lot of great events every year, but we don’t have anything like this. It will provide something for people to learn from but also get some enjoyment out of.”
The evening will start with a meal as local entertainers take the stage. Following the dinner, the three entertainers will perform for 30 minutes. Between each performance, Hughson will invite local ranchers and farmers to share stories about their heritage.
Aside from the entertainment, Hughson said she is excited to highlight local agricultural heritage.
“The big thing that I’m really excited about is some of the local ranchers are going to be having some of their ranch items important to their heritage on display,” she said.
Hughson said she hopes the event attracts families as the entertainers and locals use cowboy poetry and the cowboy-style of songwriting to tell the stories that happen every day on the ranch.
“There’s a lot of humor, there’s a lot of sentiment and a lot of things that go on,” she said. “Just being able to tell those stories and keep that culture alive for the younger people who maybe don’t have a connection to it is important.”
While final preparations are made for the event, Rempp said the organizers hope to expand the event in the future.
“Tami hopes that this may become a mini workshop where local songwriters and poets will sit down with whoever they’re bringing in and they can have a workshop where they can write with the entertainers who will be performing,” Rempp said. “Long-term, they want to continue it and build on and expand it.”
Hughson said she hopes Cowboy Culture Night is a fun, family-friendly outing for the community to celebrate the important role agriculture had and continues to have in the community.
“None of the stuff that we have now would be possible if we didn’t have our agriculture community to start it all,” she said. “Just celebrating that I think is important.”
The evening celebrating cowboy culture will begin with a free will donation meal at the Rocky Top Dance Hall on First Street at 5:30 p.m. Donations will support the club;’s annual Easter egg hunt and bringing Santa to the area around Christmas.
Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will wrap up around 9 p.m.