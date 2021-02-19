Hemingford Quiz Bowl::1

For the Ledger
Training for trivia
Hemingford quiz bowl confident under strong leadership
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Lexington, Kentucky is the thoroughbred capital of the world.
That was one new thing Hemingford senior Kylie Mendiola learned at the Mitchell Quiz Bowl Tournament on Friday, Jan. 15. Mendiola, who has participated in quiz bowl all four years of high school, said that’s her favorite part about the extra-curricular.
“I really like learning new things,” she said. “You learn something new every time you go to a meet. There’s always something you didn’t know.”
Hemingford placed third at the tournament with 360 points, tying with Mitchell C and missing runner-up by 20 points, or two correct answers.
The team is led by their sponsor Jill Hurtt, who has been on the trivia scene for a while, even going on the show Jeopardy! in 2018 and losing by one word. She did quiz bowl in high school and has been a sponsor for high school quiz bowl teams since. Hurtt, who is also a K-12 librarian and teacher at Hemingford, is in her sixth year at Hemingford.
“Trivia is kind of my thing,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed trivia. And so obviously, I was quiz bowl sponsor before I went on Jeopardy!, but just had always kind of been involved in that type of thing. So it’s just a good fit.”
With her experience, it’s no wonder that Hemingford took third place at the quiz bowl tournament, even though they didn’t have the entire team there.
“My team today looks really light because the rest of them are at … basketball and wrestling and cheerleading,” Hurtt said on the day of the tournament—Hemingford brought just one team of four. “So, we’re a small team today but we’ve got … 15-ish. So, we got a healthy size team for us.”
While it might seem difficult to practice for something like trivia, Hurtt’s team does set up time once a week on Fridays at 7:30 a.m. to do lightning round-format practices. They set up the buzzers, and Hurtt reads questions for the students to buzz in and answer as fast as they can.
Most of the time, doing well in these competitions comes down to what you know. However, Hurtt said there are also some techniques that help in trivia contests like quiz bowl.
“Sometimes you can pick out clues in the questions, depending on the question. Sometimes there are little hints in the question, if you watch for them,” she said. “And a lot of times I tell kids go with your gut. A lot of times the first thing that pops into your head is the right thing. Your brain knows things that you don’t realize it knows, and a lot of times that first thing that pops into your head is probably right.”
What Hurtt said she loves about quiz bowl is the confidence that it builds in the students who take the chance to get involved.
“(I) just always like to get kids involved A lot of kids think, ‘Oh, I don’t know anything.’ It’s like, but you know what? Especially if you’re a reader, you probably know a lot of stuff,” she said. “A lot of kids know a lot of stuff that they don’t realize that they know, and so sometimes they kind of underestimate themselves. So, it’s nice with some of my kids who really gained some confidence from it, because they realize, ‘Hey, I do know that stuff.’”