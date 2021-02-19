Hemingford Quiz Bowl::1

“Trivia is kind of my thing,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed trivia. And so obviously, I was quiz bowl sponsor before I went on Jeopardy!, but just had always kind of been involved in that type of thing. So it’s just a good fit.”

With her experience, it’s no wonder that Hemingford took third place at the quiz bowl tournament, even though they didn’t have the entire team there.

“My team today looks really light because the rest of them are at … basketball and wrestling and cheerleading,” Hurtt said on the day of the tournament—Hemingford brought just one team of four. “So, we’re a small team today but we’ve got … 15-ish. So, we got a healthy size team for us.”

While it might seem difficult to practice for something like trivia, Hurtt’s team does set up time once a week on Fridays at 7:30 a.m. to do lightning round-format practices. They set up the buzzers, and Hurtt reads questions for the students to buzz in and answer as fast as they can.

Most of the time, doing well in these competitions comes down to what you know. However, Hurtt said there are also some techniques that help in trivia contests like quiz bowl.