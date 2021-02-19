New owners ready to open up Valor General Store

After 23 years working on and running a bison ranch north of Hyannis, Johnny Covey opted for a change and took a job with the Burlington Northern railroad.
His wife, Lacy, had been working on the ranch for 14 years.
A few years later, Johnny found himself furloughed from his job as an electrician and working as a mechanic in Alliance, and it was time for another change.
“We just felt that pull like it wasn’t a fit,” Lacy said. “We had been responsible and running things in management for a long time. I teased him. I said, ‘Johnny, are you ready for a mid-life crisis? Let’s do this.’”
When Lacy and Johnny Covey open up the Valor General Store, they plan to offer a wide variety of products for Hemingford consumers.
The store will carry traditional hardware store fare, along with automotive supplies, fishing and hunting supplies, guns and knives along with some locally-made products. Johnny is also a shooting instructor, so the store will offer shooting and handgun classes. The hope is to be open near the end of January, but it may be into February before they are ready for the public.
Lacy said the timing was right when they saw that the old hardware and paint store was available.
“You have faith or you have fear,” Lacy said. “You can go out and start a business in the middle of the coronavirus or you can sit back and be in fear, so we said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
In the store business plan, Lacy said, “Hemingford has a heartbeat” because it has many of the businesses other small towns are lacking — banks, meat processing, grocery store, workout center, salons, spas — everything except for a hardware store.
“It was something that was missing here,” Lacy said. “We knew living out in the country, we were 45 miles from town, so our shop was always pretty well stocked up, but when you had a breakdown, and you had to shut down, stop, run to town and get something, it was 45 miles, and then come back. That cuts into your day, cuts into your productivity.”
Offering the basics of plumbing and hardware needs will be a benefit for local folks, Lacy said, and will give them more opportunity to shop locally.
“When everything shut down with coronavirus this spring, we didn’t leave Box Butte County for 60 days,” she said. “Shopping local was everything. We’ve always believed in that, too, supporting these mom-and-pop, brick-and-mortar shops instead of the big box stores. It really makes a difference if you shop locally. If you don’t shop at a big box store, it’s just a drop in the bucket. It doesn’t even matter to them, but it could really make or break a small town business.”
The Coveys have surveyed a number of residents to determine what they should carry in the store. Lacy quoted the movie “Joe Dirt” when she talked about what the store would stock.
“We don’t just want to have snakes and sparklers in here because that’s what we like,” she said. “We need to be checked in and asking around about what would be most useful, because ultimately, it’s about them, and not us.”
The name Valor is a tribute to military and first responders for the service they provide. Lacy said the community reflects that support for veterans and first responders as well.
“We love America, we love veterans,” Lacy said, adding that the store will offer veterans and first responders discounts every day. “I don’t think they’re talked about enough. The service that they do for communities, for our country, quite a few years ago it dawned on us that we weren’t doing enough for our troops. Both of our families have got military, so that’s really important to us, and we’re shining the light on them.”
The Coveys said they’re thankful things have come together for the store.
“For us, it’s a god thing,” Lacy said. “Not knowing what the next step was and what direction we should go, we just prayed about it. We asked god, ‘Can we have the hardware store? Could we have it, please?’
"And then we said, if we do get it, it’s not going to be about the money and the products, it’s going to be about the people and being a light on the corner, helping others. Being good to people is important to us.”