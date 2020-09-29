Henkel's Ag Repair

Since the establishment of Krone equipment sales at the local business, Dan said, over the past years his business has become known for the largest stock of Krone equipment parts in a three state area. And interest in the German manufacture equipment continues to grow along with the number of baler sales, proving to be a success for the equipment company and the local business.

Dan said, believes the ongoing amount of interest in Krone equipment is due to the company’s innovation which he believes is years ahead of their competitors. Materials Since their establishment of Krone sales, Dan said, their number of baler sales has been a success for himself and the equipment company as a whole.

Equipment itself is not the sole reason individuals continue to Henkel’s, but also the “one stop shop” the business has become over the years. Dan said, they service equipment ranging in size from lawn mowers to combines, which has lead him and his team to taken on a variety of projects over the years.

“We want to treat our customer like we would expect to be treated or taken care of,” Dan said, “That is what we try and strive for, we would rather adapt our business or how we do things to fit their needs instead of saying no, this is the way you have to adapt to us.”