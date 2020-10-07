Hometowns: Ashton Lambie feature

He made a couple more trips to the area to ride with the Raines family prior to Sunday’s race. Although he was familiar with parts of the course, it was still a tough ride.

Wind speeds nearing 30 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph, worked against cyclists for most of the ride.

“Once we got past the Roubidoux Trading Post, it really opened up,” Lambie said. “I was pushing pretty hard. You know, you look down and you’re going like 11 mph. The gravel was a little deep, so you’re kind of serving. I thought, ‘I’ve got this for five miles.’”

The course itself also took some getting used to, he said. In Lincoln, the streets run on cardinal directions.

“Here you can’t do that, there are rocks in the way,” he said. “That makes it interesting.”

The Quick and Dirty was one of the only gravel races in the country to take place. Mid South, in March, was the only other race Lambie participated in this year.

Lambie said he felt safe coming to compete in the valley, despite COVID-19. The race had no mass starts, instead, the 100, 67 and 25-mile groups were each given a period of time where riders could leave at their leisure.