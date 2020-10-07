Hometowns: Ashton Lambie feature

QUICK & DIRTY
Just Gravelin’
World Champ wins Quick and Dirty.
By KAMIE STEPHEN
Star-Herald
It was no surprise to see Ashton Lambie approaching the finish line, close to becoming the first cyclist to finish the 100-mile course during Sunday’s Roubidioux Quick and Dirty.
While this was his first time competing in the valley, Lambie is no stranger to finishing first. The Nebraska native has earned world championships and shattered world records.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, he completed the race in less than five hours, with a chip time of 4:57:35.95.
“Do you need anything?” asked race organizer Aaron Raines.
“A coke,” Lambie said, sitting on the grass at Five Rocks Amphitheater with his robin’s egg blue bike on the ground in front of him.
As he wanted, Raines’ son, Beckett, approached Lambie. The two fist bumped.
“They’re best friends,” Raines said.
Lambie met Raines through his job at a Lincoln Bike Shop, which led to his participation in the event.
“He’s our specialized rep,” Lambie said. “I came out here one time to hang out with him on my way to Colorado.”
He made a couple more trips to the area to ride with the Raines family prior to Sunday’s race. Although he was familiar with parts of the course, it was still a tough ride.
Wind speeds nearing 30 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph, worked against cyclists for most of the ride.
“Once we got past the Roubidoux Trading Post, it really opened up,” Lambie said. “I was pushing pretty hard. You know, you look down and you’re going like 11 mph. The gravel was a little deep, so you’re kind of serving. I thought, ‘I’ve got this for five miles.’”
The course itself also took some getting used to, he said. In Lincoln, the streets run on cardinal directions.
“Here you can’t do that, there are rocks in the way,” he said. “That makes it interesting.”
The Quick and Dirty was one of the only gravel races in the country to take place. Mid South, in March, was the only other race Lambie participated in this year.
Lambie said he felt safe coming to compete in the valley, despite COVID-19. The race had no mass starts, instead, the 100, 67 and 25-mile groups were each given a period of time where riders could leave at their leisure.
“The fact that this race is that staggered start — it seemed pretty safe,” Lambie said.
He’s been “gravelin’” for a while. He began riding at 15, took some time off for college and then got back into cycling after taking a job in Kansas.
“I worked for a shop down in Lawrence called Sunflower Bike Shop,” he said. “They’re big in the gravel community.”
The championship titles aren’t related to gravel racing. In 2017, a relatively-unknown Lambie took the cycling world by storm when he debuted at the Track National Championships and took the title in the individual pursuit event. He also placed second in the omnium and points race. The win landed him a spot on Team USA.
His first race with the team was at the Pan American Championship in 2018, where he finished the 4km individual pursuit with a time of 4:07.25, 3.284 seconds faster than the previous world record.
He’d likely be an Olympian, if individual pursuit was still an official Olympic event. To race at this level is something he always dreamed up, but didn’t really expect to happen.
Although he’s broken records on the track, it’s clear that Lambie hasn’t strayed from his gravel roots.
“I like them both for different reasons,” he said. “I do like going super fast. We average 40 miles an hour from a standing start with no breaks. It’s super fun.”
There’s a lot riding on every race and it’s over in an instant. On the other hand, gravel is also intense, he said.
“There’s definitely a part in the race where you’re feeling pretty good and you’re the hammer,” he said. “For me there was a lull for three or four hours and I was definitely the nail.”
He made deals with himself. They are right behind you. Five more miles and a snack. You’ve made it this far, what’s 10 more miles.
The truth was, the other cyclists were never right behind him. He had beaten the rest of the 100-mile competitors by over 20 minutes.
When he crossed the finish line, marked by his glorius trademark mustache, he felt good. As he sat in the grass resting, other 100-mile finishers eventually began rolling in, stopping to congratulate him on his ride.
Some approached him with stories of gravel races they rode in years ago, others made plans with him to ride together and Beckett asked a million questions that Lambie happily answered.
Then the boy left for a moment before returning with a basketball he’d found in the grass.
“A basketball?” Lambie said, laughing. “You’ve got the wrong thing. This is a bike race.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!