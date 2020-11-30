HOMETOWNS Currie

During and after the shutdown for COVID-19, David began searching for platforms that would enable EWC nursing faculty to teach remotely with virtual assignments and testing. The idea was to be proactive, not reactive, which was the case at the beginning of the shutdown. No nursing programs were ready or prepared for such an event. During the summer of 2020, he recommended, and the EWC nursing faculty selected, NurseTim products. “This has been a success and has us ready for another possible shutdown involving hospitals or school due to COVID-19,” Currie said. “It also allows us to continue student participation if they become quarantined or ill or during inclement weather events. No classroom or clinical hours are lost. The idea behind initiating new software was to be prepared for non-conventional teaching. EWC Nursing Program now feels it is ready for almost anything!”