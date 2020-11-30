HOMETOWNS Currie

PHOTO ATTACHED
Currie selected as 2019-2020 Innovative Educator of the Year
TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College nursing instructor on the Torrington Campus David Currie was acknowledged as the EWC winner of the 2019-2020 Innovative Educator of the Year, along with winners from the other Wyoming community colleges and the University of Wyoming, during the 2020 Wyoming Innovations in Education Conference, held virtually No. 5-6.
This award recognizes exemplary educators who demonstrate a commitment to education by bringing innovative learning experiences to their students. They embed innovation in their instructional practice to create a collaborative, student-centered, and active learning experience, thereby demonstrating connectedness with students and their learning.
“COVID has been difficult on everyone involved in education and healthcare. We were not prepared for school and clinical closures. I am proud that others have built a new platform for education in these unusual times. We now have the ability to teach and test remotely. Virtual clinicals are awesome and useful,” said Mr. Currie. “I am deeply honored to be acknowledged for the invitations. Much of the credit should go to those who built the technology we have incorporated. I thank everyone who has trusted me with this task.”
In 2008, Mr. Currie began a career change after being in agriculture for over 20 years, making nursing a second education and career. He returned to school and received a CNA certificate, LPN license, ADN RN and a Master’s in Nursing with an emphasis in Leadership and a specialty in acute care in rural settings hospitals. David then worked in four different locations in Wyoming before adjunct teaching for the EWC nursing program on the Douglas campus in 2016. In 2018, he moved to Alaska to teach for a year in a private Nursing Program. 2019 brought David back to the EWC nursing program to teach the night cohort in Torrington.
During and after the shutdown for COVID-19, David began searching for platforms that would enable EWC nursing faculty to teach remotely with virtual assignments and testing. The idea was to be proactive, not reactive, which was the case at the beginning of the shutdown. No nursing programs were ready or prepared for such an event. During the summer of 2020, he recommended, and the EWC nursing faculty selected, NurseTim products. “This has been a success and has us ready for another possible shutdown involving hospitals or school due to COVID-19,” Currie said. “It also allows us to continue student participation if they become quarantined or ill or during inclement weather events. No classroom or clinical hours are lost. The idea behind initiating new software was to be prepared for non-conventional teaching. EWC Nursing Program now feels it is ready for almost anything!”
“I can think of no one more deserving of this Innovative Teacher award than David Currie. He stepped up to the plate when EWC Nursing Program needed him most and exceeded all expectations of navigating a difficult situation in trying to provide clinical experience to our Nursing Students. David is well deserving and we are very proud of his accomplishments,” shared EWC Nursing Director Suzey Delger.
