HOMETOWNS Green Chimney Rock standalone

May was National Mental Health Awareness Month. To recognize that, Chimey Rock has been lit up green, the color for mental health awareness. The 2021 message, or theme, has been "You are not alone," which the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has been amplifying all month. Local organizations have also hosted various mental health awareness events, including Region One Behavioral Health Authority and Nebraska Strong, who released green balloons with encouraging messages on Wednesday, May 26. Region 1 office manager and disaster coordinator Michelle Fries said it represented a releasing of the stigma that surrounds mental health illnesses.

 ANDREW SMITH/Star-Herald

MENTAL HEALTH

Chimney Rock glows green

standalone photo with extended cutline attached

