Hometowns Marathon Runner

To continue chasing marathons in unique countries, he began organizing many of his own marathons, since smaller countries often don’t host marathons. In fact, in 2019 he organized the first ever marathon in Vatican City, which has been designated its own country by the Country Marathon Club.

He had been in Yemen chasing another new country to add under his belt when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I left for Yemen to run on Socotra Island. They woke us up at three in the morning on March 17 or something like that and said we had to get out because they are locking the country down because of COVID,” Weigner said. “They kept us at the airport for nine hours. We were the last airplane out before the country locked down (for COVID-19).”

It was the only time, so far, his wife Sue has gotten to cash in on their contract, which states he cannot be gone for more than 10 days and can only run one marathon a month. They wrote up this contract in 2017, and if Weigner breaks it, he owes his wife a stay at a nice hotel for a few days. Still, supporting his marathon career is something he is thankful to her for.

“My wife is such an angel,” he said. “She really is the wind beneath my wings because she lets me do as many international marathons as I want,” as long as he stays within the bounds of the contract.