HOMETOWNS Torrington Band::1

Down the road, Glass hopes to get to a point where they can put together a halftime show, and maybe even enter a few festivals, depending on how the students feel about marching by the end of the season. But for now, the focus is on teaching the students general marching basics.

During their practices, he would yell out different marching band terms for the students to practice, and he’d be reminding them that, while they had their placement sheets during practice, they needed to memorize where they were to stand during performances.

It’s a lot to remember, but some students are glad they are getting the chance to learn how to march.

“I think that our band has coped with it very well,” senior Kaeli Gunderson said. “I think we’re getting the hang of it.”

“When we heard about it, we were all kind of like, ehhhh,” junior Tyne Stokes said with a laugh. “But it’s been good. We’ve been working well with it.”

As it gets colder, the marching season will come to a close, and the band will turn towards pep band and concert band. While some events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, like their district clinic and All Northwest, respectively, Glass said he looks forward to what the rest of the year will bring.