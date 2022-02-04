IMAGE winners Run by 02-06

IMAGE Show Winners announced

SCOTTSBLUFF – West Nebraska Arts Center announced the winners of the 2022 IMAGE exhibit. The 2022 IMAGE show has produced 53 pieces of art, and 22 artists from the surrounding area.

The 40th Annual IMAGE exhibit opens Thursday, Feb. 3, and will be on display until the end of the month. Each year this exhibit includes a wide variety of photographs showcasing technical innovations and aesthetic curiosities from photographers of all skill levels. The exhibit is sponsored by Laura Clark in loving memory of William J. Clark. Monetary prizes will be given for most awards. The 2022 IMAGE Photography Exhibit will be on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center Feb. 3–27.

In the professional division, the Best of Show goes to Mesa Autumn by Rick Myers of Gering. The two honorable mentions in the professional division go to Leaf Skeleton by Rick Myers and Toadstool Tumble by Bill Peters of Gering.

In the adult division, the Best of Show goes to Transposed Eye by Jodi Lewellen of Scottsbluff. The two honorable mentions in the adult division go to Old Army Bridge by Jerry Fegler of Scottsbluff and Memories … of Better Days by Chas Lierk of Alliance.