Indulgence Salon fundraiser::1

EVENT
Bald for a cause
Indulgence Salon holds fundraiser for Festival of Hope
By LAUREN BRANT
Star-Herald
Shaving off a woman’s hair can have a stigma associated with her being ill, so Indulgence Salon’s Tanya Bosche is hoping to breakdown that stigma while also supporting the Festival of Hope with a fundraiser on Saturday, May 22.
Bosche and Sarah Francisco participated with the Look Good, Feel Better program where they worked with women in the community who had gone through cancer treatment or were undergoing treatment. They would help the women with the appearance-related side effects of those treatments.
From that involvement, Bosche became inspired by the work of Festival of Hope to support people in the community diagnosed with cancer.
“That really got me thinking about what I could do for them that would make an impact,” she said.
Bosche said they had planned to hold a fundraising event in 2020, but once COVID-19 hit, the event was postponed.
“We’ve been planning it for so long, we didn’t want to short change the event,” she said. “We really wanted it to be a good event.”
The event has been rescheduled for next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indulgence Salon, located at 1524 Broadway in Scottsbluff.
Since last year, Bosche and Francisco have been growing out their hair with the intention of donating all of it, so it can be made into wigs for cancer patients. Bosche’s hair is 30 inches long and Francisco’s hair is 34 inches long. Bosche will shave her hair off at the end of the event.
“I also wanted to do it because I noticed with a lot of women, obviously, they didn’t get to choose to shave their heads and it was a really emotional thing for them,” she said. “Now there is a big stigma around women with shaved heads. When you see a woman with a shaved head, you automatically assume she’s sick. I wanted to give power back to that.”
Although she appreciates how women like to style their hair, she hopes shaving off her hair shows a woman’s hair does not define who she is as a person.
“I thought it would be fun to make that statement and help get rid of that stigma that having a shaved head doesn’t have to mean anything,” Bosche said.
The hair donations are going to Wigs for Kids and Children with Hair Loss. The charities have guidelines for hair donations, so Bosche said the two women have not colored or treated their hair.
“It’s been really hard since I work at a salon and that’s what I do, but it’s been a really fun experience,” she said.
As the fundraiser approaches, Bosche said people have asked her if she is nervous to cut off her hair. She said she is passionate about the event and the impact it will have on members of the community, so she is excited.
The salon is seeking sponsors for the event with all the proceeds going to the nonprofit Festival of Hope. People who want to donate their hair can make an appointment by calling the salon at 308-635-2000. They will receive a free haircut if they are donating. They must have a minimum length of 8 inches and hair can be mildly treated.
“The hair can’t have tons of color on it,” she said. “The Children with Hair Loss will take a minimum of 8 inches of hair that is somewhat color treated, but obviously it needs to be in fairly good condition for them to be able to use it for a wig.”
Wigs for Kids donations must be a minimum of 12 inches long and cannot be chemically treated.
There are appointment slots still available that Bosche is hopeful to get filled before Saturday, May 22. Twelve people have already set up appointments. People have also been donating hair over the past few months, with about 20 donations ready to go.
The fundraiser will be live streamed on the salon’s Facebook page throughout the day.
During the event, people who donate monetarily or their hair will be entered into a giveaway of hair products and a professional blow dryer.
“I’ve done everything with my hair, so this is kind of like a bucket list item I wanted to do,” she said. “I thought if I could do it in a big way that helped our community, then that made it that much better.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event or donating to the cause, can contact Bosche at Indulgence Salon. Donations are tax deductible.
“I’m just super excited to know that we all can rally together to support an organization that continues to do so much for everyone,” she said. “I love that they keep all of the money local and they really truly help people that affect anyone dealing with cancer.”
Bosche is hopeful to continue hosting this event in the future and see more participation each year to support the nonprofit.
Festival of Hope will take place Saturday, June 19 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds Mitchell event center in Mitchell. For more information about the Festival of Hope’s event, visit festivalofhope.net.