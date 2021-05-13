Indulgence Salon fundraiser::1

“It’s been really hard since I work at a salon and that’s what I do, but it’s been a really fun experience,” she said.

As the fundraiser approaches, Bosche said people have asked her if she is nervous to cut off her hair. She said she is passionate about the event and the impact it will have on members of the community, so she is excited.

The salon is seeking sponsors for the event with all the proceeds going to the nonprofit Festival of Hope. People who want to donate their hair can make an appointment by calling the salon at 308-635-2000. They will receive a free haircut if they are donating. They must have a minimum length of 8 inches and hair can be mildly treated.

“The hair can’t have tons of color on it,” she said. “The Children with Hair Loss will take a minimum of 8 inches of hair that is somewhat color treated, but obviously it needs to be in fairly good condition for them to be able to use it for a wig.”

Wigs for Kids donations must be a minimum of 12 inches long and cannot be chemically treated.

There are appointment slots still available that Bosche is hopeful to get filled before Saturday, May 22. Twelve people have already set up appointments. People have also been donating hair over the past few months, with about 20 donations ready to go.