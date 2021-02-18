Jackie Cushman for 02-19

Trump then went on to laud himself by referencing the House Republicans’ performance in the 2020 election, in which “we flipped 15 seats, almost costing Nancy Pelosi her job.” He should have been thanking Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. This past fall, McCarthy’s House Republicans ran on the theme “Restore Our Way of Life. Rebuild the Greatest Economy in History. Renew the American Dream.” Their message was upbeat, positive and provided voters with a reason to vote for the Republican candidate. Sadly, it’s a novel idea to focus on an optimistic message.

“In ‘Mitch’s Senate’ over the last two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone -- and then came the Georgia disaster.” He then blamed Georgia state officials and McConnell himself for the Republicans’ dual defeat in Georgia’s runoff elections.

The reality in the Georgia runoff Senate elections is that the Democrats focused on getting out the vote, while the Republicans vented their anger and ran (SET ITAL) against (END ITAL) the Democratic candidates rather than (SET ITAL) for (END ITAL) something positive. Republicans have bought into the partisan politics, negative campaigning and fear mongering. Now we have internal party battles to add to the party dysfunction.