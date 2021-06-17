Jackie Cushman for 06-18::1

A wonderful husband, Jimmy is also an incredible father: charming, funny and caring, with fine Southern manners.

Fathers provide an example to their daughters and sons of how they should expect to be treated by and to treat others. They provide stability as well as encouragement. My husband also provides a lot of the fun in the family, making jokes, laughing at himself and encouraging us all to have a little more fun in our lives.

The most important decision that many of us will make is whom to marry, with whom to share our time, our home and our lives. For those who are already parents, or who will go on to become parents, this decision is even more important and key to how those children will grow up and develop.

Who will help discipline them? Who will encourage them? Who will serve as an example to them?

Like most people, I have sometimes wondered whether a decision I made was the right one. Often, my decisions are shortsighted. Occasionally, they are wrong. But about my decision to marry Jimmy, the most important decision I have ever made, I have no doubt. I know that I made the right decision.