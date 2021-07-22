Jackie Cushman for 07-23

Make something of yourself

Jackie Cushman

Columnist

This week, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia announced the appointment of Judge Verda Colvin to the Supreme Court of Georgia. Colvin, who served as a judge in Bibb County, became a sensation in 2016 from a video of her lecture to teens who were participating in the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s “Consider the Consequences” program.

The video, which went viral, begins with Colvin standing in a courtroom filled with teenagers who had had run-ins with the law. She shakes out a white body bag and tells them: “You can have the ultimate experience to be in this body bag. The only way someone would know this was you was the tag. What do you want to do? The way you are going, you will go to jail, or you will end up in this body bag.”

Her audience was divided by gender -- females on the left and males on the right. While walking toward the females, Colvin challenged them, “Young ladies, no matter what anyone has ever told you, you are special and uniquely made. Stop acting like trash and putting pictures of yourself on the internet.” Colvin’s advice was to “care about your future. Be somebody, anyone can be nothing ... care about yourselves.”