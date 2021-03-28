Joe Roberts works on his own terms, remaking history with saddles

Roberts, born in Columbia City, Indiana, moved around the country during his stint in the army, stationed in Missouri, Oklahoma and Fort Knox, Kentucky.

But in 2017, he set up shop in downtown Alliance – then the pandemic hit, and Roberts lost the lease. He said he enjoys “working from home” in his workspace in the basement, and also spending time with wife Erin and their kids.

“Losing the lease was the best thing that happened to me,” he said, adding that even after losing orders in the beginning of the pandemic, they bounced back, as he’s working on “saddle number 11” now.

Roberts said he started leather working as a child in Cub Scouts, and continued when he went into the Army National Guard. He was medically retired in 2000 after a traumatic brain injury. He said while he worked in trucking and other industry, his dream was to make saddles full time.

He said most of his craft was self-taught, but attended saddle school in Kentucky and finished his first saddle in 2017. He credited some of the master saddle-workers of the Panhandle: Bob Klenda in Kimball and Dennis Rose of Arthur with building his confidence in teaching and inspiration.

He said he started by restoring family heirlooms, then commissioned by word of mouth from area ranchers,