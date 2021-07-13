JOIHN NEWBY: Tourism - Don't put the cart before the horse

Recently, I saw a quote which really made sense and hit home. It went “A city built for locals will always attract new visitors, but a city built for visitors may never attract new locals.” Oftentimes, we don’t always see the forest through the trees and issues can be so obvious they are overlooked throughout our planning and even execution.

When city leaders are making their plans and implementing long-term strategies, they should always focus their attention on those calling their community their home. It is no doubt your residents, more often than not, will always be your harshest critics. As a city leader, learn to harness the power of your constructive critics. Listen to those that aren’t always your favorite allies. While it may not always guide your direction, your local residents are the ultimate target to win over. When you can take steps that will win them over, your tourism efforts will be well on its way.

Looking to grow local tourism before pleasing your own community has always been a lost cause akin to placing the cart before the horse. When you can create the environment that excites your local community and brings vibrancy to the core of your community, the chain reaction of success will then be well on it’s way.