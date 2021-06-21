John Newby for 06-22

While each community varies slightly based on cost of living and other economic conditions, studies indicate tourism brings approximately $500 per visit into a community over an average two-day stay. This figure includes hotel, gas, shopping and food. Utilizing those figures, if your community can attract 10,000 additional tourists throughout the year, that is an additional five million dollars circulating through your community each year. It gets better. Studies also show those dollars will then recirculate throughout the community between three to seven times by those within the community. This equates to over fifteen million additional dollars circulating through your community each year. What will fifteen million additional dollars do for your business base and the city coffers charged with infrastructure and maintaining the city?

Needless to say, tourism is a high stakes game every community would be negligent to not pursue. Community leaders would be shirking their fiduciary duties of office by not actively pursuing those dollars. How might a community build the machine that promotes and attracts tourism? While there are many ways to grow this avenue of revenue, here is a simple three-step process that works.