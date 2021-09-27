John Newby for 09-28

He goes on to say, “High-quality journalism is very expensive, and newspapers are competing with other forms of media that are low cost to operate and free to distribute,” he says. “I wish that people valued the local press more than they do.”

I would like to add to this information from another study conducted at Notre Dame. In this study, they found in communities that lost their local newspaper, the cost of their local government increased 30% in less than five years. Of course, this is directly indicative of not having a watchdog that holds government feet to their fiscal fire. As they say, when the cat is away, the mice will play.

Aside from the governmental financial issues found by Notre Dame, there are many other impacts to a community when they lose that valuable community resource.