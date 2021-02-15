Jonah Goldberg for 02-16

The founders never imagined that the legislative, executive and judicial branches were coequals. Their intent, made plain in the structure of the Constitution, was for Congress to be supreme. That’s why Article 1 is about Congress -- literally the first branch -- and its powers.

Indeed, if you search through the Federalist Papers, the word coequal appears only eight times. Not once does it say that the three branches of the federal government are coequal. They reserved that term to describe the standing of the federal government to the states or the relationship between the House and Senate.

Think about what the founders were most passionate about. “Taxation without representation” probably tops the list. Well, only Congress can tax. Indeed, all tax bills are supposed to start in the House, because the House is elected by the people. (Senators were originally elected by the states.) Congress is also the only branch of government with “the power of the purse.” It alone (at least according to the Constitution) can declare war. Also, in case you forgot, it writes the laws.