journey of grief RUN BY 01/28

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Journey of Grief, a seven-session program designed to aid the healing process of grief, will begin sessions on Jan. 30.

Sessions will be held on Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6 and March 13, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 2314 Third Ave. in Scottsbluff. Attendees are urged to come in the south door and proceed to garden level. Face masks will be available and everyone is welcome.