Keeping Love Allive

This, of course, is a two way street. If I want my spouse to find amazement in me, I must do something worth being amazed about. Something worth being inspired over. I must give my spouse reason to aw.

Yet usually it doesn’t take much. It’s not that we are married to simple folk, it’s just that there are a lot of little things in life that are rather amazing. Like breathing, or the sun coming up every day, or your car starting faithfully each time, or the law of gravity always working.

In a similar way, with the right eye and right spouse, we can find aw and amazement right there in front of us in the little things. Doing so can help us fall in love again today with the feels of awe and amazement towards our spouse.

I’m amazed how well my wife knows each of our children. I can barely remember their names, and she knows each of them better than they even know themselves.

I’m amazed how willing she is to drop everything to support them. To give up her time and talents to instead serve them. And to see her take such joy in doing so.