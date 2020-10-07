Keeping Love Allive

Keepin’ Love Alive:
By MARK ANDERSON
Mental health therapist
We’ve all been inspired before. Perhaps it was at one of the beautiful sunsets we’ve recently had. Or maybe a walk in nature, the birth of a child, or the viewing of beautiful artwork. Or maybe even the inspiring sounds of thousands of horsepower bleeding from the dragsters visiting our area.
I remember one such time of inspiration. My wife and I were in Hawaii and had the pleasure of being on a small whale watching boat with some friends. There, for about 20 minutes, we floated next to a momma whale as she nurtured, taught, and swam with her baby calf. In complete silence, miles from shore, we all watched in humble amazement.
And while that was a defining moment of inspiration, that time fades farther and farther away every day. As special and inspiring as it was, it’s likely never to happen again, no matter how bad I want it to. While it was a great memory, a memory it will remain.
Luckly, in a healthy marriage, the aw of inspiration can be right in front of us each day if we have the eyes to see it. Each and every day, married to someone who still loves you, you can find inspiration in who they are and what they do.
This, of course, is a two way street. If I want my spouse to find amazement in me, I must do something worth being amazed about. Something worth being inspired over. I must give my spouse reason to aw.
Yet usually it doesn’t take much. It’s not that we are married to simple folk, it’s just that there are a lot of little things in life that are rather amazing. Like breathing, or the sun coming up every day, or your car starting faithfully each time, or the law of gravity always working.
In a similar way, with the right eye and right spouse, we can find aw and amazement right there in front of us in the little things. Doing so can help us fall in love again today with the feels of awe and amazement towards our spouse.
I’m amazed how well my wife knows each of our children. I can barely remember their names, and she knows each of them better than they even know themselves.
I’m amazed how willing she is to drop everything to support them. To give up her time and talents to instead serve them. And to see her take such joy in doing so.
I’m amazed and awed at how passionate she gets in her job as a mother. No mother gets more upset, or more excited, than she does. No mother cares more, celebrates more, and loses more sleep than she does. Day and night she loves them 100 percent.
And she doesn’t just stop there. This weekend I am so excited to be in aw and inspired by her as she completes her first half marathon. Labeled by a not-so-loving father as “too fat to run” she has worked hard and will show the world, and him, just how capable she really is. I am in aw, and have been to watch this process happen.
The message to all of us this weekend is this: be inspiring, and find the ways, many of them seemingly small, of how inspiring your partner really is.
If nothing else, they’ve put up with you for many years! And that in and of itself, for many of us, is inspiring enough!
Harvest the great feels of aw and inspiration this weekend by noticing how great your partner really is. How hard they really do work for you, your house, your children, and even your community. How the world, your neighborhood, your house, and even you, are a better person because of who they are.
Be inspired. Be in aw. It goes a long way in helping keep love alive, and it can happen today.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
