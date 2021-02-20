LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘What’s going on’ with Biden administration

Would somebody tell me what’s going on in the minds of the new Biden Democratic administration. We have millions of people on employment, people living in the streets everywhere and our own people going hungry right now in the United Stats.
And now they are going to open up the borders and let everybody in. We will feed them, house them and find them jobs and take care of them for God only knows how long. Somebody please tell me how does this work?
A very concerned citizens and proud veteran of the United States,
Robert Kepler
Bridgeport