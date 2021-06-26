COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

Patriotic Kiddie Parade in downtown Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF - A Patriotic Kiddie Parade will be held on Thursday, July 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Scottsbluff. The parade is a way to kickoff July 4th festivities planned with family and friends in the Scottsbluff community.

Parents are encouraged to help their kids decorate bikes, wagons and strollers in a patriotic theme for the parade. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will start at Broadway and 19th Street, go down Broadway to 17th Street, turn around and come back to 19th Street.

Following the parade, the second week of the summer concert series Bands on Broadway will begin, featuring the bands High Horses and The Victory Underground.

The parade will be sponsored by the Downtown Scottsbluff Association in conjunction with the Bands on Broadway Summer Concert Series.