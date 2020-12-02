Kimball City Admin update::1

GOVERNMENT

City of Kimball starts over again

The search for city administrator goes back to square one for a second time.

By OLIVIA WIESELER

Star-Herald

The City of Kimball goes back to the drawing board after a second round of city administrator applicants fell through.

The city council held interviews for two finalists, Alan Lanning and Jonathan Cannon, on Nov. 16. The council was scheduled to discuss Mayor Keith Prunty’s appointment at the following city council meeting on Nov. 17. However, at the time, Prunty had not received a definitive acceptance from his pick for the position in time for the meeting.

A little over a week later, Prunty heard back from the finalists, both of whom he said accepted offers elsewhere.

Prunty said the council will most likely be opening up applications once again, explaining he first has to speak with the council about how to proceed.

“I just want to get with the council and decide which course of action we want to go with,” he said.