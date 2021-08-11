Kimball Meeting::1

Horsetrack, casino proposed for Kimball
By CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Star-Herald
Read-in: Council supports, public perceptions more varied
A special meeting in Kimball heralded the proposal of a new casino resort and racetrack for the city. City council members and county commissioners listened as Canterbury Park Holdings senior director Mike Montross presented his company’s plans for the potential location.
“We are not here today to look for a building permit,” Montross told them and the assembled crowd of Kimballites in the Kimball Transit Conference Room on Wednesday. “We are not here to start construction tommorow. We are here on the first step to hear your input.”
Montross presented a slideshow regarding the history of the company and its board of directors. He himself has more than 30 years of hospitality and gaming experience.
“We are a publically traded company, but we consider ourselves small town, agricultural people,” he said.
The proposed resort itself, he said, would be anything but, with a $200 million marketing budget to attract tourists from Colorado and Wyoming. He estimated up to 80 percent of the site’s visitors would be from out of state.
“We believe this site only succeeds if it is a true destination resort and we are successful in bringing people from other states to Nebraska,” Montross said.
It’s a sentiment that site landowner Chris Nielsen, who reached out to Canterbury after Nebraskans voted to legalize gambling at horse tracks in 2020, agreed on.
“We can be the front porch to Nebraska...this is a great opportunity to create something that will bring economic development here,” Nielsen said. Nielsen’s property is slightly more than 100 acres. It is located just north of I-80 by Exit 22. The proposed site would be built in phases and include a racetrack, resort, stables and a truck stop. Montross estimated the first phase of the plan, including the racetrack and a 120-room hotel, could be completed in 18 months.
If constructed, the development would bring approximately $6.6 million per year in taxes to the state and $1.6 million to the city and county, he said. It would create around 200 new jobs with a $10 million annual payroll. Montross said the resort would cooperate with the nearby golf course to plan events.
As this was simply an introductory proposal to the people of Kimball, Canterbury Park Holdings has not yet reached out to the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission for licenses. If they are approved for those, Kimball would become the sixth Nebraskan city since July to propose a new racetrack. They would join Gering among others. It would double the number of current racetracks in the state, though Montross said he currently doesn’t have a timetable for license approval.
After Montross’ presentation, and the county and city approving Letters of Support in favor of the site’s construction, Kimballites were invited to share their thoughts on the developments. A dozen residents gave their opinions, with the majority in favor. The resort would provide a much-needed boost the city’s economy and its population, they said. Detractors argued it would increase noise, light pollution, and actual rubbish that could ruin the city’s atmosphere.