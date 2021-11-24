Kissler shares about her 47 years bussing students for Gering

Despite them not knowing where bus drivers live, Kissler said she loves being able to interact with them from the time they are little to the time they are older. She’s driven just about all-aged students, and she always enjoys watching them grow.

“The kids, (they’re) kind of your extended family,” she said. “I’ve just driven preschool for the last two years, and just to see how some of them progress … because some of them are real afraid at first. We have one little boy right now that was so shy that he wouldn’t even say (anything). He just kind of put his head down when he’d come into the bus. Well now — and see how long it’s taken since September — but he’ll smile now and sometimes he’ll say hi.”

Having been driving the bus for 47 years, Kissler has since driven former bus riders’ children and even grandchildren. She said it often happens that she’ll meet an adult in the store or at a game, and they would remember her from when they were little. In fact, even Lisa McConkey-Brown the bus aide who rides with Kissler to keep the students in line while she’s driving, had Kissler for a bus driver when she was in school.

“I go somewhere and somebody’ll go, ‘Mrs. Kissler, you used to drive my bus.’ And here, they’re grown and have kids or maybe even grandkids,” she said.