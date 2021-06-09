Kiwanis speaker

The club is inviting local non-profit leaders to attend the morning session on Friday, Aug. 6, where Lisa Dietlin, president/CEO of the Institute of Transformational Philanthropy, http://www.lisadietlin.com/itp.html, will present on Transformational Philanthropy with a focus on fundraising. The session is scheduled from 8:30 to 10 a.m. After the session, Dietlin will have a booth available with promotional material and books for purchase as well as to talk with participants. Registration for the session will open on Monday, June 14 at a cost of $35 per person. Interested participants may contact Convention Chair Derek Manley to provide their email to receive the link for registration.