Knudsen 4-28

COURTS
Torrington attorney sentenced to 18 months jail, probation in sexual assault case
By Denise Heilbrun-Ellis
For the Star-Herald
A former Torrington attorney and judge accused of sexually assaulting clients has agreed to a plea agreement that will allow him to be sentenced to probation.
Gregory Knudsen, who operated a private law practice in Torrington at the time that offenses charged are alleged to have been committed, had initially been charged with ten counts: three third-degree sexual felony counts of assaulting women in his office; a felony count for burglary; and six misdemeanor counts of stalking. Judge Dawnessa Snyder, appointed to hear the case, had initially rejected a plea deal in the case, but accepted a second plea agreement presented on Wednesday in Eighth Judicial District Court in Torrington.
Snyder had stated on the previous plea that these were serious charges, and she couldn’t agree to the previously proposed plea agreement. That plea agreement had no required jail time.
The new plea deal states that Knudsen would plead no contest to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and to three counts of stalking. The sexual assault charges are punishable up to 15 years and the misdemeanor charge of stalking is punishable by $750 fine and/or six months imprisonment for each count. He would serve a total of 18 months of imprisonment.
In the plea agreement presented, Special Prosecuting attorney Kevin Taheri and Knudsen’s attorney Craig Silva agreed to a suspended penitentiary sentence of four years to six years on the felony counts, as each count will run concurrently. Knudsen will be ordered to serve a six-month jail sentence for each remaining four misdemeanor count of stalking, all to run consecutively.
It states that if the defendant satisfies the requirements, then the remaining charges will be dismissed.
Knudsen must turn himself in to report to the Goshen County Detention Center on June 1 at 5 p.m. to start serving his sentence. For the felony counts, the agreement said the defendant should be placed on three years’ supervised probation for each count to run concurrently.
Snyder agreed to the plea but increased Knudsen’s probation sentence to run five years instead of the three proposed in the plea agreement.
Plus, Knudsen is ordered to pay $150 Victim’s Compensation Fund surcharge, $25 court fee, $10 justice fee, $75 substance abuse evaluation fee, $1,800 restitution for victim counseling, $1,977.50 victim crime fund.
He will register as a sex offender and abide by all rules and regulations set forth.