The Omaha World-Herald today reports that several influential Nebraskans have formed Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust. They seek to examine the grants awarded by the state lottery for conservation projects, particularly awarding the entire $1.8 million dollars to commercially-owned gasoline stations to purchase ethanol blender pumps.
Governor Ricketts is a big booster of ethanol production, and feels this is an appropriate expenditure of grant money for commercial endeavors rather than conservation as set forth in the law.
All 93 counties have benefited from the state lottery’s grant program for conservation projects. It is questionable at best whether business handouts from the fund count as environmentalism.
The Friends group is considering a lawsuit. I will consider a boycott of the lottery. I can buy tickets in Colorado or Wyoming when I want them.
James Kulacz
Broadwater
