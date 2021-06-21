 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Adult, child escape injury after vehicle lands in lake
WATCH NOW: Adult, child escape injury after vehicle lands in lake

WATCH NOW: Adult, child escape injury after vehicle lands in lake

A screenshot from a video captured Saturday shows an SUV as its being removed from Lake Minatare Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was cited on charges, but fortunately, the adult and child in the vehicle escaped serious injury.

 APRIL JUDD/Courtesy Photo

An adult and child escaped serious injury after a vehicle landed Lake Minatare Saturday.

Authorities were called out to Lake Minatare Saturday, at about 4 p.m. after a boater recovered an adult and child from a vehicle that had driven off north of the light house at Lake Minatare, according to information from Justin Haag, public information officer with the Nebraska Game & Parks.

Haag said the Nebraska State Patrol and Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department responded, with the fire department’s dive team recovering the vehicle. A local towing company removed the vehicle from the lake, according to a video circulating on Facebook. Video of the vehicle being pulled from the lake is on starherald.com.

The identity of the adult driving the vehicle was not released by Haag, but he said the adult had been cited on charges of careless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and seat belt violation. Only minor injuries were reported and neither the adult or child were transported for treatment.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department also responded to a one-vehicle rollover at County Road 31 and County Road G early Sunday morning. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said that the driver had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, but declined treatment.

