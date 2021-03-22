Lead trainings

TRAINING
Lead Renovator Certification courses being offered in Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF - Panhandle Public Health District in partnership with Panhandle Partnership and WNCC are offering RRP Training (renovations, repairs, painting) to area contractors to help assist their companies in becoming a Lead Certified Firm. Anyone who performs renovations, repairs, or painting in pre-1978 housing or child occupied facilities must be Lead-Safe Certified by the EPA or an EPA-authorized state. Likewise, contractors working on pre-1978 housing must employ at least one Certified Renovator. This course includes lead safety training approved by the EPA.
The purpose of RRP Training is to help protect the public from lead-based paint hazards associated with renovations, repair, and painting activities. These activities can create hazardous lead dust when surfaces with lead paint, even from many decades ago, are disturbed. Lead exposure usually occurs by swallowing lead dust or breathing in dust and fumes containing lead. Lead poisoning in adults can cause serious and permanent damage to your kidneys, brain, nervous system, cardiovascular system, and reproductive system.
While there are many ways to help protect yourself and your family from lead poisoning, such as wearing proper protective equipment when at a job that is around lead dust or fumes, washing hands and face before eating or drinking, and taking part in lead screening programs, having certified and trained lead-safe workers can help greatly reduce the likelihood of lead poisoning in workers and those living around renovated homes.
Training dates are one day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a certification exam taken at the end of the course. March 24 will be at the Chadron Holiday Inn Express in Chadron, March 25 will be at WNCC – Alliance Campus in Alliance, and March 26 will be at the HARMS Center in Scottsbluff. There is a $20 course fee that includes lunch.
To register for RRP Training or for location details, go online to https://panhandlepartnership.com/events.