Lead trainings

TRAINING

Lead Renovator Certification courses being offered in Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF - Panhandle Public Health District in partnership with Panhandle Partnership and WNCC are offering RRP Training (renovations, repairs, painting) to area contractors to help assist their companies in becoming a Lead Certified Firm. Anyone who performs renovations, repairs, or painting in pre-1978 housing or child occupied facilities must be Lead-Safe Certified by the EPA or an EPA-authorized state. Likewise, contractors working on pre-1978 housing must employ at least one Certified Renovator. This course includes lead safety training approved by the EPA.

The purpose of RRP Training is to help protect the public from lead-based paint hazards associated with renovations, repair, and painting activities. These activities can create hazardous lead dust when surfaces with lead paint, even from many decades ago, are disturbed. Lead exposure usually occurs by swallowing lead dust or breathing in dust and fumes containing lead. Lead poisoning in adults can cause serious and permanent damage to your kidneys, brain, nervous system, cardiovascular system, and reproductive system.