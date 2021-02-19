Box Butte County Commission discusses roads

The Box Butte County Board of Commissioners was made aware of improper disposal of hazardous materials in the District 12 Probation office. Specifically, the commissioners discussed the disposal of materials such as gloves and cups used in urine sampling.

“It’s come to my attention again that we’re having trouble with the contaminated materials for the probation office,” Commissioner Susan Lore told the Board on Tuesday, Feb. 16. “I think right now the pee-cup is disposed of in the probation office. But the gloves that they used are thrown in the trash can.”

As such, Lore suggested that the office be equipped with covered trash cans, similar to ones common in hospitals, that allow users to throw away contaminated materials without potentially exposing them to other contaminated materials in the trash can.

“I wouldn’t expect adults to mess with trash, but it’s the children that go in,” Lore said.

That was one of many topics discussed by the three-member board during their biweekly meeting. The commission also discussed the ongoing consideration of forming a Rural Roads Improvement District.