Box Butte County Commission discusses roads

The Box Butte County Board of Commissioners was made aware of improper disposal of hazardous materials in the District 12 Probation office. Specifically, the commissioners discussed the disposal of materials such as gloves and cups used in urine sampling.
“It’s come to my attention again that we’re having trouble with the contaminated materials for the probation office,” Commissioner Susan Lore told the Board on Tuesday, Feb. 16. “I think right now the pee-cup is disposed of in the probation office. But the gloves that they used are thrown in the trash can.”
As such, Lore suggested that the office be equipped with covered trash cans, similar to ones common in hospitals, that allow users to throw away contaminated materials without potentially exposing them to other contaminated materials in the trash can.
“I wouldn’t expect adults to mess with trash, but it’s the children that go in,” Lore said.
That was one of many topics discussed by the three-member board during their biweekly meeting. The commission also discussed the ongoing consideration of forming a Rural Roads Improvement District.
In the end, the board voted to go forward with an engineering study, taking the first steps toward forming a new political subdivision that can levy taxes for road improvement.
None of the commissioners voiced overwhelming support for the district.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be answered,” Commissioner Steve Burke told the board.
If the Board moves forward with the project, it’s not a done deal. County Attorney Terry Curtiss reminded the Board that landowners can reject the plan at any time two ways.
Curtiss said the one way is at the ballot box. If landowners and others don’t like the commission’s actions they can simply vote them out of office. Curtiss said the other way involves Nebraska state statutes. If a simple majority (just over 50%) of landowners in the district protest the formation of the district, the board is required to dissolve the district.
Either way, the commissioners acknowledged that roads required repair.
“That’s the whole purpose of the engineering study is to decide what is going to be most economical,” Highway superintendent for Box Butte County Barbara Keegan told the board.