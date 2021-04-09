LEDGER Easter Egg Hunt for 04-08

EASTER EGG HUNT
Young hunters enjoy Easter fun
By BRAD STAMAN
Hemingford Ledger
For kids in the third-grade or younger the Hemingford City Park was the place to be on Saturday, April 3, for the annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Kids began arriving between 9:30-9:55 a.m. Saturday with their parents and grandparents to hunt for eggs hidden by the American Legion and Auxiliary members. The eggs were hidden across the lawn and in the Care Center lawn.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 and the American Legion Post 9 hide over 60 dozen eggs for four different age groups; babies and toddlers, preschoolers and kindergartners, first and second graders, and third graders.
“It is great to have this,” Shelley Bow said as she held 19-month-old Peyton Blow. “It was her first time (at Easter Egg Hunt) and she had fun.”
The hunt has taken place for over 70 years, with only last year being skipped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to American Legion Auxiliary Children and Youth Chairperson Carol Danbom.
“It’s a beautiful day,” Danbom said as the kids, their parents and grandparents arrived.
At 10 a.m., after giving instructions Danbom told the kids they could start hunting.
In each age group the kids took over, the younger ones moved toward the eggs a little slower than the older hunters.
By 10:20 a.m. the hunt was over.
Four golden eggs were found, one in each age group. The hunters who found the golden eggs received a money prize and an additional gift.
“We didn’t have as many kids this year,” Danbom said after the last of the egg hunters had left. “We made up 76 bags (of candy and goodies) and we have 10 left over. But 66 kids is not too bad and I think they all had fun.”
Each hunter received a bag of candy and goodies.
“I appreciate everyone who came and participated and all our helpers,” Danbom said as she packed away the plastic eggs for next year.