LEDGER Easter Egg Hunt for 04-08

EASTER EGG HUNT

Young hunters enjoy Easter fun

By BRAD STAMAN

Hemingford Ledger

For kids in the third-grade or younger the Hemingford City Park was the place to be on Saturday, April 3, for the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Kids began arriving between 9:30-9:55 a.m. Saturday with their parents and grandparents to hunt for eggs hidden by the American Legion and Auxiliary members. The eggs were hidden across the lawn and in the Care Center lawn.

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 and the American Legion Post 9 hide over 60 dozen eggs for four different age groups; babies and toddlers, preschoolers and kindergartners, first and second graders, and third graders.

“It is great to have this,” Shelley Bow said as she held 19-month-old Peyton Blow. “It was her first time (at Easter Egg Hunt) and she had fun.”

The hunt has taken place for over 70 years, with only last year being skipped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to American Legion Auxiliary Children and Youth Chairperson Carol Danbom.

“It’s a beautiful day,” Danbom said as the kids, their parents and grandparents arrived.