Bobcats’ season ends at sub-district tournament

Survive and advance is the top objective for girls’ basketball teams in the state of Nebraska this week with postseason play now in full swing.
The Hemingford Lady Bobcats were unable to survive falling to Bayard in the opening game of the Class C-2, Sub-district 12 Tournament on Monday evening in Bridgeport.
Bayard senior Grace Burry scored a game-high 18 points to lead the fourth-seeded Tigers to a 66-32 victory over Hemingford. Burry was actually one of three Tigers to score in double figures in the contest as Dani Harter finished with 13 points and Hallie Cochran added 12.
The win advances Bayard into Tuesday’s semifinal round and a date with top-seeded Bridgeport. That game will tip off at 5 p.m. The second semifinal will feature third-seeded Morrill taking on second-seeded Gordon-Rushville at 6:30 p.m. The semifinal winners will play for the championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Bayard competed Monday without head coach Zach Nesbitt, who has the coronavirus disease. The Tigers wore masks throughout the full duration of play, but it didn’t seem to bother them one bit.
Bayard raced out to a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into action. An opening trey from Lexi Fiscus and an old-fashioned three-point play by Hallie Cochran sparked the early run.
After Mikayla Kumpf sank a 3-pointer to get Hemingford on the scoreboard, Bayard ended the opening quarter with a flurry to grab a 20-5 lead. Burry and Dani Harter both drilled 3-pointers in the stretch for the Tigers, who never saw their advantage dip out of double figures the rest of the way.
“The girls came out really positive, played really good defense and they knocked down some early shots,” said Brandon Stuart, who joined assistant coach Micki McKibbon on the Tigers’ coaching staff in Nesbitt’s absence. “The girls are responding really well to everything. They came out and really wanted to win tonight.”
Bayard quickly added to its lead in the second quarter. Burry totaled nine points in the frame, including another 3-pointer, which pushed the Tigers’ advantage to 34-11.
Keyed by more strong play from Burry and Dani Harter, Bayard’s lead reached the 30-point mark about midway through the third quarter.
Defensively, Bayard limited Hemingford to just four field goals in the second half.
The Bobcats were led in scoring by sophomore Catherine Bryner with 15 points. She finished 7-for-8 at the free-throw line. Kyla Walker added seven points for Hemingford, whose season ended with a record of 8-13.
Bayard, which improved to 11-10 with the win, finished 8 of 10 at the foul line. Cochran was a perfect 4-for-4.
Tuesday’s semifinal matchup with Bridgeport will be the third meeting of the season between the Morrill County rivals. The Bulldogs, who sport a 20-3 mark, won both prior games handily by scores of 75-42 in early December and 77-38 on January 30.
“We just have to come ready to go and play hard,” Stuart said. “They’re going to get us on their home court so we’ll have to overcome that a little bit. We’re just going to come out and play hard and hopefully things will work out again.”
Morrill and Gordon-Rushville will be meeting for the second time this season in the other semifinal. The Mustangs edged the Lions 35-32 in the semifinals of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on February 5.
Hemingford (8-13) 5 12 9 6 - 32
Bayard (11-10) 20 19 14 13 - 66
HEMINGFORD
Kyla Walker 7, Mikayla Kumpf 3, Catherine Bryner 15, Avery Davies 3, Kambree Walker 2, Landrie Nelson 2.
BAYARD
Jordan Neiger 2, Danika Hassel 6, Tabi Muhr 2, Lexi Fiscus 5, Dani Harter 13, Joslyn Hopkins 6, Grace Burry 18, Hallie Cochran 12, Daci Harter 2.