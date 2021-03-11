Senior Kylie Mendiola heads to state; Bobcats place third at districts

Even with the second smallest team in the district, Hemingford High School managed to tie for third place in the team sweepstakes at their class C2 district competition on Monday, March 8.

Head speech coach Michelle Kluver said her team only has seven members, and they only brought nine total events to the meet.

“We tied for third as a team, which I thought was remarkable, considering we had the, I believe, second smallest team there,” she said. “So to have just my few students be able to compete with some of those larger teams were, I thought, an outstanding show of the quality of the team.”

Out of the nine events that went to district meet, which Hemingford also hosted, five made it to finals. Out of those five, only senior Kylie Mendiola will be representing Hemingford at state next week.

“I felt like the day went really well,” Kluver said. “I would have liked to have more state qualifiers, but I’m thrilled to have one.”

Mendiola told the Ledger earlier in the season that she had been looking forward for her chance to finally compete at the state level, after her chance last year had been taken away due to COVID. Kluver said she was glad all the hard work Mendiola put into her persuasive speech paid off.