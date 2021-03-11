Bobcats track and field season off to a strong start

Last year Bobcat runner Joh Ansley and three teammates were in first in the district for the 4x800 meter relay. It was John and the three seniors. Hopes were high.

“We were looking to break the school record,” Ansley said.

The team and school went on spring break which turned out to be “much longer,” Hemingford track coach Josh Dean said. Last year he was one of the assistant coaches. The first was canceled, due to COVID-19 and soon the whole season was canceled.

“We used Twitter to recognize our nine seniors who didn’t get to finish there senior (track and field) careers,” Dean said. “A few had serious shots at making state.”

Among them were the three seniors and one junior on the 4x8 relay.

“I just want to see what we can do as a team,” Ansley said. “Our numbers are lower than what we have had before.”

This year Ansley is among the 27 students who make up this year’s Bobcat track and field team. The team is made up of 19 girls and 8 boys. There are four seniors on this year’s team; Ansley, Kenneth Wyland, Brian Turek and Landrie Nelson.