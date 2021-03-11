Seniors getting real-world work experience

“We’ve had several of those happen through the program where employers have wanted to keep them on over the summer,” Wood said. “That’s been a success, too, for the program.”

As the program grows, Wood said she hopes the younger students are starting to consider already where they want to work when they’re seniors.

“In the future, I hope the program can be set up more as a pathway program,” she said, “so freshman year, you take these courses, then sophomore, junior and so on. The capstone would be in senior year, being in School to Work to finish off your experience in that area.”

The reception from the community has been positive.

“All the employers seem to be excited to have students back,” Wood said. “I have them inquire if I have students who would be willing to do School to Work with them, so a positive, I think.”

Wood said she believes in the benefits of the program.