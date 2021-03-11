Seniors getting real-world work experience

Hemingford High School seniors are getting experience in the business world.
Students in Natalie Wood’s School to Work program spend their afternoons working at various businesses around town, some gaining experience in the field they want to pursue after graduation.
“They work with their employer, and the goal is employable skills, transferable skills that will go to any job,” Wood said. “Some of them are actually in the specific career area they’re looking to go into. Others are just out there working at a place of interest to get those skills they need.”
This is the third year of the program, and nine students are participating this year.
“So far, it’s been very successful,” Wood said. “The students have enjoyed it, making those connections in the community with business, and tying all those pieces together has been important. It’s been fun. The kids enjoy it.”
Danea Hanson has been working at Local Gift Boutique and Tea Lounge since October. She has turned the School to Work program into a regular job at Local on the weekends.
“It’s a fun environment to work in,” Hanson said. “The people I work with are really fun. ... I’ve learned how to better communicate with people, time management and I learned how to make Presso Coffee. I had never heard of that before.”
Brian Turek is working at Buchheit Precision, learning a trade he hopes to turn into a career. He does some welding and runs a lot of machining tools, a lot of precision work, he said.
“I’m not 100% sure yet, but that’s the direction and field of where I’m headed,” Turek said.
The program has been a benefit, Turek said.
“It’s benefited me, one for good work experience,” he said, “and two, gives me a good visual aspect of how things would be outside of the classroom, outside of everything else. Basically, if you get out and experience it for yourself, I think that would really benefit you in terms of what career you want to be in. The School to Work program has really given me a good idea of what I want to do in life.”
Wood said the goal is to get students practical experience and to develop skills that will help them in the future.
“Employable skills being communication, being punctual,” Wood said. “Willingness to learn is a big one. Some kids are actually in places where they’d like to have a career, so we have some welding, working on specific welding skills. We usually have nursing because we have a CNA class here, which ties into working at the care center.”
A student last year obtained her CNA license, and her experience turned into a paid position.
“We’ve had several of those happen through the program where employers have wanted to keep them on over the summer,” Wood said. “That’s been a success, too, for the program.”
As the program grows, Wood said she hopes the younger students are starting to consider already where they want to work when they’re seniors.
“In the future, I hope the program can be set up more as a pathway program,” she said, “so freshman year, you take these courses, then sophomore, junior and so on. The capstone would be in senior year, being in School to Work to finish off your experience in that area.”
The reception from the community has been positive.
“All the employers seem to be excited to have students back,” Wood said. “I have them inquire if I have students who would be willing to do School to Work with them, so a positive, I think.”
Wood said she believes in the benefits of the program.
“I think it’s one of the most important programs we can offer as a school,” she said. “Our goal is to have kids leave here, and be successful individuals and a big part of that is their work. Being able to offer them that experience of really getting out in the community and putting what they’re learning in the classroom to use outside is great.