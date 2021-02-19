Creel Weber heading to state

Hemingford’s Creel Weber is among the area wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament.

Weber finished second in the Class D-4 District tournament. In the quarterfinals, Weber took a 10-1 decision over Bayard’s Brock Burry before falling to Mullen’s Eli Paxton in the 113-pound title match.

Alex Neefe fell just short of qualifying after earning an 11-4 win over Bayard’s Kolton Kriha in the quarterfinals. Morrill’s Matthew Kohel edged out Neefe 2-1 in the semifinals to send Neefe to the consolation bracket. Neefe then fell 7-2 to Garden County’s Gunner Roberson.

In the Class C4 District tournament, Bridgeport finished in sixth place in the team standings. Damien Bell and Steven Menke led Bridgeport with first-place finishes.

Bell claimed over Valentine’s Ashton Lurz. Menke won buy ultimate tie breaker over Ord’s Garret Kluthe.

Also qualifying for the Class C state tournament are Mitchell’s Ace Hobbs with a third-place finish at 106, and TC Hughson pinned Chase County’s Cayden White for third at 113.

Tucker Banister, of Gordon-Rushville, advances to state with a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds.