Creel Weber heading to state

Hemingford’s Creel Weber is among the area wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament.
Weber finished second in the Class D-4 District tournament. In the quarterfinals, Weber took a 10-1 decision over Bayard’s Brock Burry before falling to Mullen’s Eli Paxton in the 113-pound title match.
Alex Neefe fell just short of qualifying after earning an 11-4 win over Bayard’s Kolton Kriha in the quarterfinals. Morrill’s Matthew Kohel edged out Neefe 2-1 in the semifinals to send Neefe to the consolation bracket. Neefe then fell 7-2 to Garden County’s Gunner Roberson.
In the Class C4 District tournament, Bridgeport finished in sixth place in the team standings. Damien Bell and Steven Menke led Bridgeport with first-place finishes.
Bell claimed over Valentine’s Ashton Lurz. Menke won buy ultimate tie breaker over Ord’s Garret Kluthe.
Also qualifying for the Class C state tournament are Mitchell’s Ace Hobbs with a third-place finish at 106, and TC Hughson pinned Chase County’s Cayden White for third at 113.
Tucker Banister, of Gordon-Rushville, advances to state with a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds.
Bridgeport’s Chance Cooper lost by pinfall to Valentine’s Chris Williams in 1:14 in 126-pound championship match. Gordon-Rushville’s Traiton Star ended in fourth.
Mitchell’s Kadin Perez and Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Freeseman finished third and fourth after Perez took a 5-3 decision over Freeseman in the consolation finals at 145.
Gordon-Rushville’s Tegan Snyder took third at 170, and teammate Taylon Pascoe ended in fourth at 182.
Mitchell’s Nathan Coley won the 220-pound championship by pin in 3:33 over Amhert’s Drew Bogard.
In Class D4 action, Bayard’s Hunter Kildow and Christian Leonard took first at 126 and 170.
District Tournament Team Scores
Class D4
1, Maxwell, 121.0; 2, Mullen, 120.0; 3, Sutherland, 106.0; 4, Garden, County, 83.0; 5, Bayard, 82.0; 6, Hitchcock, County, 67.0; 6, Perkins, County, 67.0; 8, North, Platte, St., Patrickѳ, 40.0; 9, Morrill, 39.0; 10, Medicine, Valley, 33.0; 11, Hyannis, 24.0; 11, Kimball, 24.0; 13, Crawford, 20.0; 14, Minatare, 19.0; 15, Wauneta-Palisade, 18.0; 16, Hemingford, 17.0; 17, Leyton, 10.0; 18, Hay, Springs, 6.0; 19, Paxton, 4.0; 20, Banner, County, 3.0; 21, Dundy, County-Stratton, 0.0; 21, Sioux, County, 0.0.
106 — Trenton Rushman, Leyton; Cash Davis, Hyannis.
113 — Creel Weber, Hemingford; Brock Burry, Bayard.
126 — Hunter Kildow, Bayard; James McGinnis, Kimball.
132 — Connor Cluff, Kimball.
138 — Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis.
145 — Beau Lake, Bayard.
152 — Colton Holthus, Garden County.
160 — Kolby Welling, Crawford; Matthew Kohel, Morrill; Kolton Kriha, Bayard: Gunner Roberson, Garden County.
170 — Christian Leonard, Bayard; Haydon Olds, Minatare: Trey Kirch, Garden County.
182 — Dallas Miller, Garden County.
195 — Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County; Bryce Seier, Morrill.
220 — Gavin Anderson, Hyannis.