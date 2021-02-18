Lee Hamilton for 02-19

Americans want the U.S. to be an International Leader

Lee H. Hamilton

Columnist

Americans often disagree, sometimes forcefully, about what our role in the world should be. From my perspective there is a lot more consensus on the topic than initially meets the eye.

First, most Americans want the United States to be an international leader. They certainly want us to challenge efforts by Russia, China, Iran, and others to assert their interests against ours.

Americans want to keep the United States a global superpower. Some few may object to that, but the opposition is not widespread.

Americans support the dense network of international organizations, global institutions, and military alliances that we have entered and understand they are fundamental to our security and prosperity. They have favorable views of NATO, the United Nations, and other alliances

Americans want us to work with other countries. Among both Democrats and Republicans, majorities believe that diplomacy is the best way to ensure peace. They recognize and respect other nations’ interests, even if they do not always concur. I have encountered only a few people who want us to play no leadership role at all in the world.