Lee Hamilton for 06-18

These days, though, it’s fair to say that there’s no aspect of the order we once took for granted that isn’t at least facing questions. This is in part because, at the moment, both China and Russia are asserting their interests and, often, working actively to undermine ours. At the same time, the US role is less prominent than it once was. Our allies, especially after the four years of the Trump administration, are uncertain of our commitment to global leadership given that we questioned longtime alliances, withdrew from institutions, pulled out of international accords, and in general pulled back from the web of alliances and agreements that we had helped shape in earlier years. Understandably, our friends and allies wonder how much they can count on us and our adversaries are eager to test us.