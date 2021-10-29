Letter to the Editor Bolzer RUN 10-30

As a Gering taxpayer, I attended the October school board meeting to support concerned parents and other patrons. The concerned parent group circulated a petition requesting a “special meeting” to address a recent mask mandate which was instituted because of three cases of COVID-19 in the freshman class. This mandate did not follow the protocol put in place by the district at the beginning of the school year.

The parent group was told that the school board did not have time to schedule a special meeting because many of the board members were “busy professionals.” There would be a regular board meeting on Oct. 18 that patrons could attend.

Many of the concerned parents and citizens are “busy professionals,” but they were willing to make room in their busy schedules to dialogue with the board. The October meeting was the same night as parent-teacher conferences and a reserve football game. These two activities would keep additional citizens from the board meeting. Finally, when individuals run for a public office, they should realize that sometimes there will be special meetings that require extra time. I would ask this question of the board: How many special meetings have been requested by concerned citizens using a petition during your tenure on the board.