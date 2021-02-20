 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: County republicans ‘missed the point’
When the Scotts Bluff County Republicans censured Ben Sasse, they missed the point. When we elected Ben Sasse to the Senate, he took an oath. It says, “I solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” It ends by saying, “So help me God.”

He was censured for supporting impeachment and conviction of Donald Trump. Before the election, during the election and after, Donald Trump said the election was rigged. He kept saying and texting things that were not true. When he spoke to the crowd on January 6th, he said he would walk with them. He was safe in the White House and not on the streets. He gave them fighting words and so the crowd did what he wanted them to do.

To me, that was domestic terrorism. I thank Ben Sasse for doing what he did to protect our democracy. I am a Democrat, but I will continue to support Ben because of his integrity.

Georgiann Harris

Mitchell

