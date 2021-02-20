LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘I do not see how Republicans could acquit’ Trump

I do not see how the Republicans could acquit the former President of the United States.

President Trump invited terrorists to the White House to destroy it. People who lost their lives, lot their fingers and lost there site, and yet they let him go as if nothing happened.

I will never believe in our government again. Senator McConnell, you are disgusting and need to lose your job for not standing up for what you believe. All of you Republicans need to lose your job for not doing your job.

All of the facts that were gathered, proved that President Trump was guilty and yet you let him get by with murder. How can that happen?

Abraham Lincoln once said We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow men who would pervert the Constitution.

Jim Wilcox

Gurley