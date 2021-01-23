Lezine sexual assault 1/22

MUGSHOT ATTACHED

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Chicago man arrested, accused of sexual assault

By MAUNETTE LOEKS

Star-Herald

A Chicago man faces charges after two teen girls allege he sent them sexually-explicit text messages and groped them as they visited a relative.

Emanuel Lezine, 30, of Chicago, Illinois, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with three counts of child enticement, a Class ID felony; one count of third-degree sexual assault, a Class IIA felony; one count of attempted sexual assault of a child, a Class IIA felony; and two counts of child abuse with intent, a Class IIIA felony.

An investigation began on Wednesday, Jan. 20 when police were called to Gering residence regarding a woman wanting to report a sexual assault, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court. An officer made contact with a woman who wanted to report that her boyfriend, Emanuel Lezine, had been sending sexually-explicit photos to two girls, identified as ages 12 and 15.