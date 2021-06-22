 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
library program
0 comments

library program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLIANCE

Public Library fundraising using Children’s Garden theme

ALLIANCE — Sharing in the joy of youth, come see what’s new at the Alliance Public Library and help grow its children’s garden.

Flowers are available at the Circulation Desk for $1 to add your name to the garden in the hallway. Proceeds will be used to help the children’s room blossom and enrich the lives of the young patrons. Once you’ve donated, search for your name in the field of flowers and experience the beauty of many people making a difference.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and youth services librarian, at 762-1387.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News